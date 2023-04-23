Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church (7601 Vine Street). Visitation will be on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 6:00—7:00 PM with Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street). Inurnment with Military Honors will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Wahoo, NE.