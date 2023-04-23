Sept. 16, 1949—April 19, 2023
Jerald J. Jonas, 73, of Lincoln, passed away April 19, 2023. Born September 16, 1949 in Wahoo, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church (7601 Vine Street). Visitation will be on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 6:00—7:00 PM with Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street). Inurnment with Military Honors will be at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Wahoo, NE.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com.