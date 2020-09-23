 Skip to main content
Jerald D. (Dan) Hecox
September 5, 1968 - September 21, 2020

York - Survived by father Jerry (Beverly) Hecox, mother Miriam Peterson, siblings Tammy Peterson, Angela Hecox (Chris Korte), Scott (Sarah) Hecox, niece Kemper, nephew Lake, and family and friends.

Memorial Service Thursday (9/24) 2 PM at Lincoln Berean Church 6400 S 70th St. Lincoln. (Mask are required to enter church) Memorials to Benevolent Fund of Lincoln Berean Church at 6400 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68516 and My Bridge Radio at PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE 68503 for the benefit of My Bridge to the Nations.

