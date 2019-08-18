Jennifer Lynn Trombla O'Dorisio
August 10, 2019
Mentor. Friend. Jennifer Lynn "Bug" (Trombla) O'Dorisio died peacefully in her sleep last week after struggling with Alzheimer's disease. After her father served on a submarine and a destroyer in the Korean Conflict, the family moved back to Lincoln, Nebraska.
Later in life, Jennifer wrote a series of short stories on her experiences as a child on Park Street in Lincoln. Jennifer cherished the friendships built on Park Street (fondly referred to as “the Park Street Tigers”), and later, at Lincoln Southeast High School and the University of Nebraska (the closest friends referred to as “the Big Six,” plus many from her Pi Beta Phi sorority). Jennifer would encourage laughs over tears, smiles over frowns, and love over grief.
Jennifer's legacy survives via daughter Amy (and partner Danny Vogt); son Steve (and wife Robin); grandchildren Sophia and Angelo; brother Dan Trombla (and wife Donna); sister Julie Smith; and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, amazing friends, and former students.
