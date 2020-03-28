Jennifer H. Hoffman age 69, of Falls City, Nebraska formerly of Lincoln, passed away March 25, 2020. She was born August 25, 1950 in Hampton, Nebraska to Leonard and Esther (Heider) Troester. Jennifer is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Troy James and Joni Hoffman of Falls City, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation at Wyuka Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until service time on March 30th. (Due to Covid-19, we will be following the CDC rules on gatherings in public). Memorials to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com