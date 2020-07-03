× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 18, 1963 - July 1, 2020

Jenelle Jo Bruce, age 57, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Jenelle was born February 18, 1963 to Joseph Bruce and Emily Meier. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1984, and worked for Vital Services and Independent Life Choices.

Jenelle enjoyed bowling, sketching, fishing, traveling, music, and participating in the Special Olympics. She loved dogs, horses, and especially her cat, Charlie. Jenelle was very happy and proud of her ability to live independently for many years. Everyone who knew Jenelle appreciated her sense of humor, compassion, and typical orneriness.

She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Jenelle is survived by her mother, Emily (Walter) Meier; brother, Terry (Sandra) Bruce; sister, Peggy Shaw; special caregiver, Abby Stueck and family, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bruce and grandparents, Leonard and Thelma Dillon.

A special thank you to the staff at Vital Services, Independent Life Choices, and all medical personnel who cared for Jenelle.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM July 7, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln with visitation beginning one hour prior to services. The family kindly requests that all in attendance wear a mask. Memorials in memory of Jenelle are suggested to Special Olympics Nebraska Inc. 9427 F St, Omaha, NE 68127. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.

