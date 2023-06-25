Jeffrey Scott Hamilton

March 15, 1951 - June 12, 2023

Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Hamilton, 72 passed away the morning of June 12th at his home in Miromar Lakes, Florida where he succumbed to illness complications. He was to celebrate his 28th wedding anniversary of marriage to Peggy on June 19, 2023.

Jeff was born in Sioux City, South Dakota to George and Joan (Zimmerman) Hamilton, Jeff spent most of his life in Lincoln, Nebraska until retirement in 2020 when he relocated to the Ft. Myers, Florida area. He began is career at Hamilton Equipment Company in Lincoln when he was a teenager and became an owner for several decades until his retirement, Hamilton Equipment Company has receded in its third generation of the Hamilton name with his son, Scott.

Jeff had a passion for hunting and fishing. He traveled to all 50 states. He also enjoyed a good gin and tonic. Above everything, he loved his wife, children and 12 grand children.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Peggy Hamilton of Miromar Lakes, Florida, his children, Sarah White of Houston, Texas, Erica Hamilton of Phoenix, Arizona, Scott Hamilton of Lincoln, Nebraska, his step children, Angela (Chris) Travo of Ft. Myers, Florida, Neisha (Ryan) Happle of Beatrice, Nebraska, Maggie (Eddie) Sitzman of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jonathan (Amanda) Rouse of North Liberty, Iowa, Natalie (Chris) Rouse-Helsel of Anchorage, Alaska. His mother, Joan Hamilton of Lincoln, Nebraska, brothers Christopher (Shawn) of Palm Springs, California, Thomas (Liz) Hamilton of South Bend, Nebraska.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father and sister, George Hamilton and Katherine Barge.

A Celebration of life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be sent to Camp Kitaki (a charity dear to Jeff's heart) in the name of Jeff Hamilton to provide scholarships for children facing illness or disabilities at ymcalincoln.org/give or YMCA Lincoln, 570 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 210, Lincoln, NE 68521