March 24, 1963 - December 19, 2020

Jeffrey S. Wunder, age 57 of Dixon, Nebraska passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska. A memorial service for Jeffrey will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska. Memorials may be directed to the family or to the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department.

Jeff was born March 24, 1963 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Robert and Janet (Schleiger) Wunder. Jeff graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln and went on to study Computer Science at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. He loved anything to do with computers. He and his best friend, Scott Dodge, created their own computer program while in high school. On June 14, 2014, Jeff married Sherry Popovitz in Lincoln, NE. Sherry and Jeff joked that he was Sherry's IT guy. At the time of his death, Jeff was employed by Splash City in Sioux City, IA.

Jeff had many hobbies and especially enjoyed the outdoors. He created a group called the Wandering Wunders in order to share his experiences of camping and outdoor life. Jeff loved going on adventures and sharing those adventures with this community. He also loved storm chasing and was an administrator for the Siouxland Severe Weather Network.