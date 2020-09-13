Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jeffrey McCave, born 2/19/1969 deceased 9/5/2020. Jeffrey is survived by his son, Nevin Murphy, his father, John McCave, Sr., brother and sister-in-law, Darrell McCave (Charlotte); brother, John McCave, Jr., brother and sister-in-law, James McCave (Jennifer), many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Predeceased in death by his mother, Patricia LaPointe and grandparents.