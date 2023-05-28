Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jeffrey Lynn Munford

January 16, 1950 – May 20, 2023

Jeff Munford, 73, of Lincoln passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Lincoln. Born January 16, 1950 to Walter and Eunice Munford. Jeff graduated from Northeast High School and the University of Nebraska in Finance.

The majority of his life he was in sales and retired May 1, 2023, from Patterson Dental. He enjoyed golf and coaching his children in a variety of sports. He was diagnosed in December, 2022, with pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julie; children: Joshua (Hilary), Amanda Ottley, of Lincoln, Nathan (Miriam) of Omaha, Zachry (Alexis) of Omaha, and Daphne of Lincoln. He is survived by grandchildren: Karmindy Munford, Waylon and Briggs Ottley and Leighton Munford and Michelle and family. Jeff is also survived by his brother Jim, (Carol) Munford of Ft. Collins, CO; sister, Jeri (John) Alloway of Spring, TX; and sister-in-law, Starlyn Munford of Albuquerque. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jon Munford; Brothers-in-laws: Joe Edwards and Peter Arcus; and sister-in-law, Paula Edwards.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to Southview Christian Church. Flowers to be directed to the church. Condolences at Wyuka.com