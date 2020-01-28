Jeffrey H.L. Fynbu

November 26, 1965 - January 22, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Jeff Fynbu, 54, of Lincoln, died on Jan. 22, 2020 in Lincoln. Jeff was 1984 graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School, Lived his life in Lincoln, NE. Jeff was employed as a auto sales consultant, employed at Dillion Auto.
Jeff is survived by parents, Harold Jack (Edie) Fynbu, Janice Decker; children Tyler (Sarah) Huss, Mariah (Christian) Stowe; grandchildren Levi, Skylar and Savannah Huss, Allison and Noah Stowe; Brothers Johnny (Bala), Jerry (Kitty), Joey (Jennifer) Fynbu, Daryl Kermmoade; sisters Jackie (Pat) Bertwell, Aiyana Decker and Rainy Lutje. Preceded in death by David Decker.
Memorial Service: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 1:00 PM, Good Shephard Presbyterian Church, 8300 E. Pointe Rd. Lincoln, NE 68506. Memorials to the family. The Nebraska Cremation Society; NebraskaCremation.com