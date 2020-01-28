Jeffrey H.L. Fynbu
View Comments

Jeffrey H.L. Fynbu

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffrey H.L. Fynbu

November 26, 1965 - January 22, 2020

Jeff Fynbu, 54, of Lincoln, died on Jan. 22, 2020 in Lincoln. Jeff was 1984 graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School, Lived his life in Lincoln, NE. Jeff was employed as a auto sales consultant, employed at Dillion Auto.

Jeff is survived by parents, Harold Jack (Edie) Fynbu, Janice Decker; children Tyler (Sarah) Huss, Mariah (Christian) Stowe; grandchildren Levi, Skylar and Savannah Huss, Allison and Noah Stowe; Brothers Johnny (Bala), Jerry (Kitty), Joey (Jennifer) Fynbu, Daryl Kermmoade; sisters Jackie (Pat) Bertwell, Aiyana Decker and Rainy Lutje. Preceded in death by David Decker.

Memorial Service: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 1:00 PM, Good Shephard Presbyterian Church, 8300 E. Pointe Rd. Lincoln, NE 68506. Memorials to the family. The Nebraska Cremation Society; NebraskaCremation.com

To send flowers to the family of Jeffrey Fynbu, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News