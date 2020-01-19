Jeffrey Dean Polage

May 14, 1965 – January 12, 2020

Jeff Polage, 54, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born to Donald Polage and Connie (Miller) Kormanec. Jeff worked for 20 years as a Security Specialist II at the Lincoln Regional Center, where he was beloved by patients and co-workers. He enjoyed fishing, movies, music, true crime TV shows and books, and the occasional trip to the casino, where he often came away a winner.

He spent a year living in Washington State and dreamed of returning there to visit the cathedral-like rainforests and the ocean. Jeff was known by all as a gentle soul who was always open to listen and eager to help those he cared about. With a quick wit and sense of humor uniquely his own, he was always able to lift those around him.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Bratt), sons Justin (Anna) and Jacob, step father Frank Kormanec, mother-in law Shirley Bratt, sisters Claudia Hilbert, Shelia Knowlin, Jovanna Kormanec, nephews Forest and Levi, nieces Amy and My'kah, grandchildren Serenity, Lilly, and Layne, and their mother Abby Heitbrink, numerous family members, countless friends, and his beloved dog Sophie. He was preceded in death by his father Don, his mother, Connie Kormanec, his brother Mark, and his grandparents.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512, with Pastor Rachel Johnson officiating. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Jeff's memory at a later date. Condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com.

