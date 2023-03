Jeffrey Danek, 39 of Lincoln passed away on March 28, 2023. Rosary will be Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am. Arrangements: Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com