November 17, 2019
Jeffrey Craig Van Lent 55, of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 17, 2019. Jeff was a proud and dedicated father, whose passion for family was immense. He was a devoted husband to his wife Deb of 27 years and a loving father to his three children and a proud grandfather. Jeff graduated from Columbus Scotus High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was employed for many years with the Nebraska Regional Center and was self-employed in the drywall business.
Survivors include wife Deb Van Lent of Lincoln, son Samuel Van Lent (Danielle Kennedy) of Middletown, RI, daughters Emily (Michael) Vu of Lincoln, Sophia Van Lent (Brody Murphy) of Lincoln, grandson Arthur Vu, mother Marlene Van Lent of Emerson, NE, sister Diane (Gregory) Bedenkop of Dallas, TX, brothers William (Teri) Van Lent of West Des Moines, IA, James (Eva) Van Lent of Omaha, NE, aunt Eileen Van Lent of Lincoln, NE. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by father William Van Lent. Jeff had many friends who loved him and he loved dearly. Everyone who knew Jeff enjoyed his stories and laughter. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation with the family present will be Friday, November 22 from 1:00-4:30pm at the Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, with a Rosary to follow at 4:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 23 at 10:30am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 17th & Lake Street, Lincoln, NE. Father John Sullivan officiating. Memorials can be sent to Columbus Scotus High School, 1554 18th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com