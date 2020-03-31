Jeffrey Allen Dier, 61, died March 27, 2020. Jeffery was born in San Antonio, Texas to James and Eleanor Jean (Cochell) Dier. He was the owner and operator of Jeff Dier Painting where he made several acquaintances in the community as an independent contractor. He was able to work alongside his family at Jim Dier Sportswear and was a former member of the US Marine Corps. Jeff (JD) was so much like his dad (the other JD) that preceded him; two similar molds. He made many memories with the friends he had in this community and reminisced about them often. Jeff enjoyed watching Husker sports, watching anything on the history channel, jamming out to his favorite classic rock tunes, and making anyone he was around smile and laugh. His social personality and infectious sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survived by his daughters Leigh Elizabeth Dier, Andrea Lynn (Kyle) Laughlin; mother Eleanor Jean Dier; brother David (Terri) Dier; sister Deb (Chuck) Biggs; aunts and uncles Charlene Cochell, Mel Heitmann, David (Eleanor) DeVries, Mary Ann DeVries and Tom Schleif; nephews and niece Taylor Biggs, Aaron Biggs, Megan (TJ) Wynn; grandnieces Lili Biggs, Emersyn Wynn; and many cousins. Preceded in death by his father James Milo Dier; grandmothers Pauline Good Cochell, Marjorie Schaaf DeVries; grandfathers Harry Cochell, Everett DeVries, Milo Dier; uncles Milton Cochell, Winston Cochell; and aunts Cathy Heitmann, Cindy Cochell. Memorials to Salvation Army or Lincoln Food Bank, A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.