March 27, 2020
Jeffrey Allen Dier, 61, Lincoln passed away March 27, 2020.
Celebration of Life service: 10:00 a.m. Friday (8-7-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with Rev. David Lux officiating. Memorials to Salvation Army or Food Bank of Lincoln. Due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as social distancing guidelines, use of facial coverings are required. The family would like to invite you to join them virtually with live streaming as an optional way to attend the service. Condolences and live streaming online at Roperandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Dier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.