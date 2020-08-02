You have permission to edit this article.
Jeffrey Allen Dier
Jeffrey Allen Dier

Jeffrey Allen Dier

March 27, 2020

Jeffrey Allen Dier, 61, Lincoln passed away March 27, 2020.

Celebration of Life service: 10:00 a.m. Friday (8-7-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with Rev. David Lux officiating. Memorials to Salvation Army or Food Bank of Lincoln.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Dier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

