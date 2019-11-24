{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffery Alan Vachal

March 11, 1970 - November 13, 2019

Jeffery Alan Vachal – 49 was born on March 11, 1970 in Lincoln NE to Ron & Linda Vachal. He attended Messiah Lutheran Elementary School, Lincoln Lutheran Jr High, and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1988.

He began his career as a mechanic when he was a toddler. Tearing apart carburetors and “helping” all the other mechanics at the gas station on 48th & Pioneer, operated by his parents. His wealth of knowledge allowed him to become a fine mechanic and wrench on several vehicles including his friend's sprint cars. Which created many never ending friendships that still exist today. He had a love for NASCAR, drag racing, and especially sprint cars. Jeff's truck driving profession included; Pegler's, Frontier CO-OP, Whitehead Oil Company, Truck It Trucking, and Distribution Inc.

Jeff became a very proud father to Corbin on October 2, 1990 and again to Riley on June 4, 2008. Jeff fought a very courageous battle with cancer for the last year and a half. He passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends.

Survivors: parents; Linda Vachal and Ron Vachal, children; Corbin and Riley, brother; Brad, nephews; Carson and Landon, and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration gathering with food and drinks will be held on January 17, 2020 at Sesostris Shrine 1050 Saltillo Rd, Roca NE starting at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to family for future designation. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com

