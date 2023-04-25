Jeff McNeely

July 24, 1979 - April 21, 2023

Jeff was raised at Falls City and graduated Falls City High School in 1999. Following graduation, he attended college and then worked for Schneiber Foods in Lincoln before moving back to Falls City in 2010 where he was employed at Airlanco as a fabricator. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors include son, Jayce Kearney of Falls City; mother Jannie McNeely of Falls City; brothers Erik (Sandra) McNeely of Falls City, Jason (Molly) McNeely of Nebraska City, John (Candace) McNeely of Falls City; nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Jim Meysenburg officiating. Inurnment will be in Falls City Catholic Cemetery.

A parish rosary will be recited 1 hour prior to the service at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

No viewing or visitation, friends may sign the guest registry during regular business hours at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.