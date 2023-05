Schumacher, Jearlyn R., age 68, Waverly, passed away May 14, 2023. Funeral Services, Thurs., 5-18-2023, at 10:00 a.m., Plains Baptist Church, 2902 Randolph Street, Lincoln. Visitation, Wed. 5-17-2023 from 5 to 7 p.m., Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln; Thurs. one hour before services at the church. Graveside service, Thurs. at 11:45 a.m., Rosehill Cemetery, 14621 Heywood Street, Waverly. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.