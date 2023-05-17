Schumacher, Jearlyn R. (Girdner,) age 68, Waverly, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2023, surrounded by family after succumbing to Alzheimer's. Jearlyn was born in Brookfield, MO to Gerald and Doris (Ridpath) Girdner. Jearlyn graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. She was united in marriage to Dale Schumacher on October 10, 1975 at East Lincoln Christian Church. Together they had three children, Sarah, Jennie, and Dale Jr. Jearlyn attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and graduated with her Associate of Applied Science in Nursing in 1984 and went on to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UNMC in 1987. Jearlyn worked as a labor and delivery staff nurse for over 10 years and decided to further her education to become a certified nurse midwife (CNM). She graduated in 1995 from the Frontier School of Midwifery and after passing her state boards became the third CNM in the state of Nebraska and the second CNM in Lincoln. Jearlyn went on to open the first nurse-midwife owned clinic in the state of Nebraska with her business partner and fellow CNM. Together, they owned and operated that clinic for 12 years eventually bringing in a third midwife and employing numerous nurses and office staff. By partnering with different educational institutions, Jearlyn took great joy in helping other nurses learn to become certified nurse midwives by teaching them and helping them learn the skills necessary to help safely deliver healthy babies. Jearlyn was a pioneer for women's healthcare in Lincoln and helped pave the way for CNM's.