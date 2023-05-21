Jeannette (Winifred) Allen

August 7, 1930 - March 25, 2023

Jeannette (Winifred) Allen, 92, of Lincoln, NE passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, with all her children by her side.

Born on August 7, 1930, in Detroit, MI, Jeannette moved with her parents when she was six years old to Rio Linda, California. She graduated from Grant High School in Rio Linda in 1948. She attended Wartburg College, Waverly Iowa, where she met her husband Douglas Allen, a fellow choir member. Jeannette graduated in 1952 and began teaching Home Economics in Shell Rock, Iowa.

On August 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Douglas Allen. Jeannette and Doug made their first home together in Dubuque, Iowa, where Doug was completing seminary studies, and Jeannette taught in Galena, Illinois. After a break from the classroom for many years, she returned to teaching in Ruskin, Nebraska then Chester/Hubbell/Byron, Nebraska, and later she served as an activity director at Hester Home in Benkelman, Nebraska.

However, her true calling was to her church and family where she expressed her faith in many ways, but especially by serving in grace and building relationships with church family and neighbors. She never waned in going out of her way to welcome church visitors and in caring for others, drawing them into community in the four congregations where she served alongside Doug where he was called to pastor; Trinity Lutheran in DeWitt, NE; Faith Lutheran in Golden, CO; Grace Lutheran in Hebron, NE; Zion Lutheran in Benkelman, NE; and in retirement, Grace Lutheran in Lincoln . Jeannette did not often talk about her faith, but she lived it as an active member of the women's group, quilting group, evangelism committee, teaching Sunday school, and in many other activities.

Jeannette was a loving wife to Doug and mother to their four children, as well as their numerous grandchildren. Jeannette blessed them with her playful heart and she was very creative. She was a gifted crafter and seamstress of beautiful hand sewn garments and quilts, and she reveled in planning all kinds of craft projects and games with her grandchildren. Another interest was nature; she enjoyed identifying plants, trees and flowers. She was a wonderful home cook, especially of baked goods and pies, a joy she passed on to her children and grandchildren.

Jeannette is survived by Daughter, Benita Fichter and husband Mark, Bellevue, NE (formerly Randolph, IA), and their children, Sterling (Christina) Fichter and their son William and daughter Emmalynn, Jeremiah (Elizabeth) Fichter , Mary Amelia (Joshua) Obidah and their son Judah, and Isaac (Lyndsay) Fichter; Daughter, Barbara Meyers and husband John of San Diego, CA, and their children, Jenna, Margot, and Luke; Son, David Allen, Glendale, CA; and, Son, Dr. Richard Allen and wife Tammra, Sioux Falls, SD, and their son Derick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Allen, parents, Fred and Mary (Straus) Hodel, and sister-in-law, Margaret Allen.

A memorial service is scheduled at Grace Lutheran Church, in Lincoln Nebraska at 4:00 on September 2, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries at https://www.nlom.org/