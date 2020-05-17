Jeannette Adele Brown

Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Jeannette, 81, of Lincoln. She is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Jonathan) Roth, Jennifer Porter, and Susan Brown; sons, David (Vicki) Brown, and William (Cindy, Deceased) Brown; grandchildren Mimi Brown, Mark Porter, Douglas (Emily) Brown, Erin (Bryan) Mauro, Brandy (Bryant) Brooks, Alexander Brown, Nicolette Brown, and Aneisha Brown; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Velma) Kirby Jr., Gary (Susie) Kirby; and sister, Judy (Lee) Stubblefield.