Jeannette Adele Brown
April 7, 1939 – April 21, 2020
Jeannette, 81, of Lincoln. She is survived by daughters, Cynthia (Jonathan) Roth, Jennifer Porter, and Susan Brown; sons, David (Vicki) Brown, and William (Cindy, Deceased) Brown; grandchildren Mimi Brown, Mark Porter, Douglas (Emily) Brown, Erin (Bryan) Mauro, Brandy (Bryant) Brooks, Alexander Brown, Nicolette Brown, and Aneisha Brown; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Velma) Kirby Jr., Gary (Susie) Kirby; and sister, Judy (Lee) Stubblefield.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date . Memorials: Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Condolences: www.lincolnffc.com
