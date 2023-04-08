June 21, 1929—April 4, 2023

Jeannene Flotree, 93, of Lincoln, passed away April 4, 2023, at her home. She was born June 21, 1929, in Humboldt, Nebraska, to Otis and Harriet (Sheard) Hoagland. Jeannene graduated from Humboldt High School and received her nursing degree from Immanuel School of Nursing in Omaha. From their meeting on a blind date, Jeannene married Dale Flotree on April 20, 1952 in Humboldt. She worked for area hospitals and doctor offices and retired from the University Health Center after 25 years.

Jeannene was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Jeff) Pilus and Mark (Catherine) Flotree; grandchildren, Alyssa (Jeff) Rutan, Eric (Chelsey) Pilus, Cheyenne (Kalari) Flotree, and Dylan Flotree; and great-grandchildren, Bodie, Baker, Reece, Easton, Emerson, Scarlett, and Sage.

The family would like to acknowledge the Legacy, HoriSun Hospice and Gateway Vista rehab for the outstanding care they provided.

Funeral service is 11:00AM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Burial is at the Humboldt Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolence may be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.