Jeanne Marie (Powell) Standerford
November 3, 1929 - January 20, 2020
Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the First Presbyterian Church in Humboldt. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. with a Rebekah's Service at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Condolences: wherrymortuary.com
