June 28, 1928 - July 3, 2019
Jeanne M. Clark, age 91, of Lincoln passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home in Lincoln. Jeanne Marie (Riley) Clark was born June 28, 1928 to Joe & Jesse Riley and grew up on a farm north of Shelton.
Jeanne married Melvyn R. Clark and lived in Big Springs. They raised two sons, Kelly J. Clark (Nancy), and Tommy G. Clark all of Lincoln. Grandchildren are Aaron J. Clark (Mikki) of Lincoln, and Jason D. Clark of McGregor, Texas. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvyn, and a brother, Jerry Riley.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, from 3-5 p.m. at Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 10:30 a.m. at the Big Springs Cemetery in Big Springs with Rev. Bun Koo Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Big Springs Volunteer Fire & Rescue are suggested. Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.