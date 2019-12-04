November 16, 1924 - November 30, 2019

Jeanette Sarah (McCabe) Pincsak of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 30, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born November 16th, 1924 in Caledonia, MN to Emmet & Emma (Schnedecker) McCabe. Her family later moved to LaCrosse, WI where she graduated from Aquinas High School. She married Ervin Pincsak in 1942. They lived in Fairmont, MN before moving to Lincoln, NE in 1967.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin; sisters, Loraine McArthur, Patricia McCabe.She is survived by daughter, Barbara Pincsak; son, Bruce (Linda) Pincsak; grandson, Scott (Merris) Pincsak; granddaughter, Amy (Jake) Wiese; great-grandsons, Liam & Miles Pincsak; great-granddaughter, Maya Wiese; numerous nephews and nieces.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Fr. John Sullivan will Celebrate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Blessed Sacrament Church or School. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.