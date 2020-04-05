March 18, 1929 - March 29, 2020
Jeanette K. Kraenow, 91, of Syracuse, passed away on March 29, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1929 to Charles & Luella (Specht) Stock. Jeanette married Gene Kraenow.
She is survived by her Husband: Gene Kraenow; Daughter & family: Marylyn (Keith) Brinkhoff, Matthew Brinkhoff (Amy Holman), April Brinkhoff Krull (Shawn) and their kids Hayley, Alex & Carter Krull; Son & family: Gary (Debbie) Kraenow, Zachary Kraenow, Kate (Jarrod) Siebrandt and their kids: Corbyn & Rylee Lynn Siebrandt; Daughter & family: Sharon Heater, Stephanie Heater, Kathryn (Brady) Allen, Susan Heater; Brother: Dale (Joyce) Stock; Brothers & Sister-in-law: Robert (Eleanor) Kraenow, Kenny Kraenow; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. John's UCC – Syracuse. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
