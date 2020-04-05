Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jeanette K. Kraenow, 91, of Syracuse, passed away on March 29, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1929 to Charles & Luella (Specht) Stock. Jeanette married Gene Kraenow.

She is survived by her Husband: Gene Kraenow; Daughter & family: Marylyn (Keith) Brinkhoff, Matthew Brinkhoff (Amy Holman), April Brinkhoff Krull (Shawn) and their kids Hayley, Alex & Carter Krull; Son & family: Gary (Debbie) Kraenow, Zachary Kraenow, Kate (Jarrod) Siebrandt and their kids: Corbyn & Rylee Lynn Siebrandt; Daughter & family: Sharon Heater, Stephanie Heater, Kathryn (Brady) Allen, Susan Heater; Brother: Dale (Joyce) Stock; Brothers & Sister-in-law: Robert (Eleanor) Kraenow, Kenny Kraenow; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents.