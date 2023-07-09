Jean (Wendell) Hovey

January 23, 1928 - July 2, 2023

Jean (Wendell) Hovey passed away on July 2, 2023. She was 95 years old. Born January 23, 1928, Jean Hovey lived in Lincoln, NE. her entire life. She graduated from College View High School, married Lyle E. Hovey and had four daughters.

She became a teacher after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She taught for 32 years at Norris Elementary School. Following retirement, Jean frequently volunteered for Lincoln Public Schools, the Lincoln Community Playhouse and was an active member of Southern Heights Presbyterian Church.

Jean is predeceased by husband, Lyle E. Hovey; daughter, Linda K. Adams; and son-in-law Dale Froscheiser. She is survived by daughters: Carol Ann (Erik) Anderson, Kathy Froscheiser, Judy (Randy) Keiser; and son-in-law, Steve Adams; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

Jean will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, teacher and member of the community.

Memorial service will be Wednesday, July 12, 11:00 AM. Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St. Lincoln, NE, 68516. Prior private family interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6700 South 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Southern Heights Presbyterian Church.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons - Joseph Keiser, Michael Keiser, Keith Froscheiser, Tyson Froscheiser, Jacob Froscheiser, Timothy Anderson, Kyle Anderson and Joshua Adams. www.lincolnfh.com