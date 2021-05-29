Jean Walt Carlson, born May 20, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Dr. Norman Carlson and Helen Walt Carlson, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Jean grew up in Lincoln and graduated from the University of Nebraska. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the Junior League, and remained actively involved for many years.

Jean moved to Denver and taught elementary school in Cherry Creek. She loved Colorado and traveling. She had the opportunity to visit many places all over the world. She was also housemother for the University of Nebraska Tri Delta sorority for a time before eventually moving to Houston to be near family. She was an active member at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church. She was an eternal optimist and deeply loved her friends and family.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and beloved sister, Nan Carlson Krafka. Jean is survived by her niece, Jeanie Van Norman; nephews, Jim Krafka and Tommy Krafka; and grandnieces and nephews.

A special thank you to all of the staff at Copperfield (Legend Oaks) Healthcare. “Yoo-hoo,” you know who you are and your loving care was greatly appreciated. Jean was a very special person and will be missed.

A family gathering will be held at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.

Donations may be made in Jean’s memory to Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.