Jean Thiellen Johnston-Mills
View Comments

Jean Thiellen Johnston-Mills

{{featured_button_text}}
Jean Thiellen Johnston-Mills

Jean Thiellen Johnston-Mills

June 23, 1929 – March 20, 2020

Jean was born in Columbus, Nebraska to Otto and Louise Johannes. Married Ed Thiellen on May 3, 1948. Jean met Ray Johnston at Lee's where she was the organist. Was married to Ray from 1978 until he passed in 1988. Married to Lambert Mills in 1999 – 2017. Jean was a personnel director for Lancaster County Social Services until her retirement in 1991. She loved music; played the piano and organ, bowler, golfer.

Survived by children, Steven Thiellen, Michael Thiellen, Barbara Carlson; grandchildren, Tyler Thiellen, Jason Thiellen, Melissa Overshiner, Shea Carlson; and twin sister, Jane Turner. Forever loved and missed.

Private graveside services will be held. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Johnston-Mills, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News