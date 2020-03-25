Jean Thiellen Johnston-Mills

Jean was born in Columbus, Nebraska to Otto and Louise Johannes. Married Ed Thiellen on May 3, 1948. Jean met Ray Johnston at Lee's where she was the organist. Was married to Ray from 1978 until he passed in 1988. Married to Lambert Mills in 1999 – 2017. Jean was a personnel director for Lancaster County Social Services until her retirement in 1991. She loved music; played the piano and organ, bowler, golfer.