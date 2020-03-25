Jean Thiellen Johnston-Mills
June 23, 1929 – March 20, 2020
Jean was born in Columbus, Nebraska to Otto and Louise Johannes. Married Ed Thiellen on May 3, 1948. Jean met Ray Johnston at Lee's where she was the organist. Was married to Ray from 1978 until he passed in 1988. Married to Lambert Mills in 1999 – 2017. Jean was a personnel director for Lancaster County Social Services until her retirement in 1991. She loved music; played the piano and organ, bowler, golfer.
Survived by children, Steven Thiellen, Michael Thiellen, Barbara Carlson; grandchildren, Tyler Thiellen, Jason Thiellen, Melissa Overshiner, Shea Carlson; and twin sister, Jane Turner. Forever loved and missed.
Private graveside services will be held. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.
