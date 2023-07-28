July 26, 2023
Jean Onnen, 92, of David City died July 26 at David Place.
Funeral Service: Sat. 10:30am, Redeemer Lutheran Church
Visitation: 9:30am-10:30am at Church
Burial: David City Cemetery
Arrangements By Chermok Funeral Home of David City
