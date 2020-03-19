Jean Merriman
December 8, 1929 - March 16, 2020

Surrounded by loved ones, Jean Merriman of Lincoln, NE peacefully passed away on Monday, March 16th, 2020. Jean was born December 8, 1929 in North Loup, NE to William and Helen (Cummins) Earnest.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Doug & Pat Merriman of Lincoln, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie & Jesse Pigman of Lincoln, NE; daughter and son-in-law, DiDi & Eric Schnuerle of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Hunter and Hannah Schnuerle of Omaha, NE and special friend Rollie Strasheim.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation: https://www.parkinson.org/ Online condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com.

