Jean Marie Sieck

February 10, 1923 - December 26, 2020

Jean Marie Sieck, 97, of Clinton, IA (formerly, Lincoln, NE) passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020 in Clinton. She was born in Harrison, NE on February 10, 1923 to William Oscar & Catherine Winnifred (Connelly) Grimm. After graduating from Sioux County High School in 1941, Jean taught school for 3 years in a one room school house near her family's ranch north of Harrison, NE.

She later moved to Lincoln NE where she met Curt Sieck, the love of her life. They were united in matrimony on June 8, 1949. After 3 years in Texas, the couple settled in Lincoln, NE and raised 2 children. Jean was a homemaker and an active member and volunteer of the Cathedral of the Risen Christ and many community organizations, including the Bryan Medical Center Auxiliary. Besides family time, she enjoyed traveling, sewing, needlework, playing bridge and socializing.