Jean Marie Sieck
February 10, 1923 - December 26, 2020
Jean Marie Sieck, 97, of Clinton, IA (formerly, Lincoln, NE) passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020 in Clinton. She was born in Harrison, NE on February 10, 1923 to William Oscar & Catherine Winnifred (Connelly) Grimm. After graduating from Sioux County High School in 1941, Jean taught school for 3 years in a one room school house near her family's ranch north of Harrison, NE.
She later moved to Lincoln NE where she met Curt Sieck, the love of her life. They were united in matrimony on June 8, 1949. After 3 years in Texas, the couple settled in Lincoln, NE and raised 2 children. Jean was a homemaker and an active member and volunteer of the Cathedral of the Risen Christ and many community organizations, including the Bryan Medical Center Auxiliary. Besides family time, she enjoyed traveling, sewing, needlework, playing bridge and socializing.
Jean is survived by her son Rodney (wife Lynn) Sieck of Clinton, IA; daughter Gail Lawrence of Sandy, OR; 4 grandchildren Sarah (husband John) Hamblin, Kelli (husband Clint) Jahn, Daniel Lawrence and Kyle Sieck (Lindsey Morrison); 7 great grandchildren Kahlen, Kyler and Koa Jahn, George and Theodore Hamblin, Rosemary and Zinnia Sieck. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Curtis B. Sieck; brothers William Grimm Jr. & Robert Grimm, sister Bonnie Meyer and son-in-law David Lawrence.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home. Family will greet visitors prior to the service. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or The Alverno, Memory Unit Employee Appreciation Fund, 849 13th Ave N, Clinton IA 52732. To leave a condolence or for livestreaming link, please visit: www.bmlfh.com.