Jean Loraine (Corliss) Jacobitz the daughter of Martin and Gladys (Harter) Corliss was born September 24, 1918 on the family farm near Hebron, NE. She departed this life Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, NE at the age of 101 years.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at The First Community Church in Hebron at 2PM. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron 2-6 PM. Memorials in care of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Hebron. Arrangements by Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron. Condolences may be left a www.krollfh.com.