Jean L. Taylor, 94, of Lincoln, passed away November 8, 2020. She was born July 17, 1926 in Tripp, SD to Louis and Bertha (Nuss) Klatt. She was a Nurse for over 50 years, member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, women's Ester circle group, OES Kensington Chapter and Monday morning breakfast club. She also enjoyed water aerobics, her family, epically the grandchildren. When she was younger she enjoyed Lake Okoboji.