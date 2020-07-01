× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 31, 1933 - June 27, 2020

Jean H. (Virgl) Keller, 86 of Lincoln, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Wahoo, NE. Jean was born on July 31, 1933 in Colon, NE to Henry and Caroline (Dolezal) Virgl. She was a twin (Joan) and the last of six children born. She and Joan sang many weddings and events in and around the Colon area. She lived as a wife and mother in Yutan for 20 years. Jean moved to Lincoln and worked for the Lincoln Public School system and then Parker Hanefin for 39 years while receiving several commendations. She was a member of St. Teresa's Altar Society and worked with the St. Teresa Thrift Store for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Duane Tomsicek; granddaughter Jenny Kellner; brothers Bob and Ray Virgl; and sisters Ceil Anthony, Irene Gonser, Joan Jirovsky. Jean is survived by her daughters Marilyn (Bob) Sabatka of Wahoo, Kathy (Robert) Morgan and Patty (Luis) Fuentes both of Lincoln, Nancy Kellner of Weston, Susan (James) McClain and Betty Tomsicek (Rodney Bradway) both of Lincoln, and Mary Ann Jacobs of Parker, AZ; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday July 3 at 11:30 AM at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Lincoln (735 S 36th Street.) Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10:00 AM on Friday with a Rosary to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings the church requests that all attendees wear masks. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Keller , please visit Tribute Store.