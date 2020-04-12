Jean H. Hyland, 97, of Lincoln, widow of Paul Hyland, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born in Urbana, IL to N. Bruce and Miriam Hazen in 1923. An avid golfer, Jean won five state match play championships as well as nineteen city championships and three Nebraska state senior titles. She was inducted into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame in 1992. In addition, she loved card games and outdoor activities such as birdwatching and fishing and shared her passion for these things by teaching her nieces and nephews and her young neighbor, Shelby Wibbels.