Jean H. Hyland
April 7, 2020

Jean H. Hyland, 97, of Lincoln, widow of Paul Hyland, passed away April 7, 2020. She was born in Urbana, IL to N. Bruce and Miriam Hazen in 1923. An avid golfer, Jean won five state match play championships as well as nineteen city championships and three Nebraska state senior titles. She was inducted into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame in 1992. In addition, she loved card games and outdoor activities such as birdwatching and fishing and shared her passion for these things by teaching her nieces and nephews and her young neighbor, Shelby Wibbels.

She is survived by sister Frances (Roy) Scheele, nephews Jim Weitzel, John Hyland and Dan Hyland, all of Lincoln, and seventeen additional nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Paul and parents N. Bruce and Miriam Hazen and sisters Caryl Weitzel and Sidna Farley.

Because of the current pandemic situation, burial and celebration of Jean's life will be planned in the future. Memorials may be sent to the Nebraska women's golf team, c/o UNL Foundation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

