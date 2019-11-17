{{featured_button_text}}

November 13, 2019

Jean Elizabeth Roesler, 97, of Lincoln formerly Plymouth passed away November 13, 2019. Survivors include one son, John (Rochelle) Roesler, Oakland, California, two daughters Linda Schopp and Patricia Roesler of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Funeral services: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Plymouth, Sunday, November 17, 2019, 1:30 P.M. A family prayer service: 1:00 P.M., Sunday, St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burial: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Visitation: church one hour preceding the services today. Fox Funeral Home, Plymouth in charge of arrangements. www.foxfuneralhome.net

To send flowers to the family of Jean Roesler, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments