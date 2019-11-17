November 13, 2019
Jean Elizabeth Roesler, 97, of Lincoln formerly Plymouth passed away November 13, 2019. Survivors include one son, John (Rochelle) Roesler, Oakland, California, two daughters Linda Schopp and Patricia Roesler of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Plymouth, Sunday, November 17, 2019, 1:30 P.M. A family prayer service: 1:00 P.M., Sunday, St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burial: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Visitation: church one hour preceding the services today. Fox Funeral Home, Plymouth in charge of arrangements. www.foxfuneralhome.net