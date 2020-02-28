May 8, 1921 - February 27, 2020

Jean Elizabeth Carnahan Davie was born May 8, 1921, in Lincoln to John Ray and Rosanna Farquhar Carnahan. She departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Blue Valley Lutheran Nursing Home in Hebron, NE at the age of 98 years.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in1938, and the University of Nebraska, in 1942. She married Capt. Richard Estes Hiatt in 1942, was widowed in 1945, married Dr. Frederick George Hayner Davie in 1947, and was widowed again in 1989.

Jean was known for her decades of volunteer service, and for her wide-ranging curiosity. Her passions included meeting people and learning their stories, taking her grandchildren on Nebraska tours, avidly reading the Lincoln Journal Star, clipping Journal Star articles for family and friends, recycling birthday cards, quilting, and exploring all aspects of her beloved Lincoln, where she lived her entire life.

She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Junior League of Lincoln, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Lincoln Quilters' Guild, Friday Quilting Group, Junior League Book Club, and 100 Club.