May 8, 1921 - February 27, 2020
Jean Elizabeth Carnahan Davie was born May 8, 1921, in Lincoln to John Ray and Rosanna Farquhar Carnahan. She departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Blue Valley Lutheran Nursing Home in Hebron, NE at the age of 98 years.
She graduated from Lincoln High School in1938, and the University of Nebraska, in 1942. She married Capt. Richard Estes Hiatt in 1942, was widowed in 1945, married Dr. Frederick George Hayner Davie in 1947, and was widowed again in 1989.
You have free articles remaining.
Jean was known for her decades of volunteer service, and for her wide-ranging curiosity. Her passions included meeting people and learning their stories, taking her grandchildren on Nebraska tours, avidly reading the Lincoln Journal Star, clipping Journal Star articles for family and friends, recycling birthday cards, quilting, and exploring all aspects of her beloved Lincoln, where she lived her entire life.
She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Junior League of Lincoln, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Lincoln Quilters' Guild, Friday Quilting Group, Junior League Book Club, and 100 Club.
Jean was the last President of the Lincoln Girl Scout Council, which subsequently joined several other councils in forming Homestead Girl Scout Council. She was a member of the Nebraska Quilt Project Committee and the Chairperson of the1992 National Quilt Association Convention, which was held in Lincoln. For years she volunteered with Chi Omega Sorority, Junior League of Lincoln, Holy Trinity Church, Lincoln Public Schools PTAs, Lincoln Girl Scouts, and the International Quilt Study Center and Museum.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sisters, Dorothy Carnahan Olson Young and Annette Carnahan Kubie, and brother Donald Lee Carnahan. Survivors include her children, Sarah Riehl (Edward) of Odenton, Maryland, Fred Davie (Grace) of Tacoma, Washington, Anne Baden (Clarence) of Hebron, Nebraska, Jane Davie (Bob Haskill) of Cottonwood, Arizona, Paul Davie (Phyllis) of Bellevue, Washington; her grandchildren Jacob Baden, Emily Riehl, Evan Riehl, Kelsey Mallon, Chris Davie Nieto, Margo Davie Dolan, Rachel Davie, Sarah Davie; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Upon Jean's death, and per her certified wishes, her body was donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, for medical education and scientific research. Services are pending and will be at a later date. Suggested memorials include International Quilt Study Center and Museum, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and Chi Omega Sorority. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Anne Baden, 530 Barger Avenue, Hebron, NE 68370. Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.