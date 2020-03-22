May 8, 1921 - February 27, 2020
Jean Elizabeth Carnahan Davie was born May 8, 1921, in Lincoln to John Ray and Rosanna Farquhar Carnahan. She departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Blue Valley Lutheran Nursing Home in Hebron, NE at the age of 98 years.
Memorial Service for Jean Davie will be postponed until a later date due to the threat of the cornavirus. Memorials may be sent to Ann Baden 530 Barger Avenue Hebron, NE 68370. www.krollfh.com. Kroll Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 27
Memorial Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
4:00PM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
6001 A Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
