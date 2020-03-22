Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jean Elizabeth Carnahan Davie was born May 8, 1921, in Lincoln to John Ray and Rosanna Farquhar Carnahan. She departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Blue Valley Lutheran Nursing Home in Hebron, NE at the age of 98 years.

Memorial Service for Jean Davie will be postponed until a later date due to the threat of the cornavirus. Memorials may be sent to Ann Baden 530 Barger Avenue Hebron, NE 68370. www.krollfh.com. Kroll Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.