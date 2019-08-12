September 17, 1928 - July 16, 2019
Jean E. Crom, 90, died on July 16, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on September 17, 1928 in Wymore to Maude Edith Lewis and Roy William Howe. She grew up on a farm near Barneston and graduated from Barneston High School in 1946. She attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and graduated with a degree in Home Economics in teaching in 1950. As a senior in college, she met Rex Crom, who drove several students to Second Presbyterian Church to sing in the choir. They were married at the Wymore Methodist Church on December 23, 1950.
Following graduation, Jean taught home economics in Crete. Rex graduated in 1952, and taught Vocational Agriculture in Hooper and Wahoo over the next five years. During that time sons William and Richard were born. In 1957, Rex joined the Ralston Purina Company and the young family moved to Pawnee City, where Constance was born. Jean was active in the First Presbyterian Church and in numerous school activities over the next 15 years. In 1973, Rex and Jean moved to Beatrice where Jean lived for over 40 years. In 2013, Jean moved to Storrs, Connecticut, to be closer to Connie and her family.
Jean was a lifelong Presbyterian and was very active in all the churches she attended during her life. She was particularly involved in music, as a choir member and soloist, pianist, and organist. She also taught children's Sunday School and Bible School. She was a dedicated volunteer, supporting the Homestead National Monument near Beatrice, the Beatrice Historical Society, the Beatrice Public Library, and other local organizations. She was particularly passionate as an English-as-a-second- language (ESL) tutor for adults in Beatrice and Storrs. She developed close relationships with many of her students that continued long after they completed their tutoring activities.
Jean treasured her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Marian and Ruth, her brothers, Robert and James, and by her beloved and devoted husband, Rex. She is survived by three children, William (Debbie), Richard (Anne), and Constance (Rodney Rock), seven grandchildren, Mary Jean, Benjamin, Jessica, Margaret, and Rex Crom, Kathryn Rock-Burns, and Megan Rock, three great-grandchildren, Grace Crom, Elizabeth and John Rock-Burns, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Wherry Mortuary is handling memorial services, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, at First United Presbyterian Church in Pawnee City. Inurnment will follow in the Pawnee City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the ESL program at Southeast Community College with a gift to the Southeast Community College Educational Foundation, Room 214, Education Square, 1111 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. Online condolences may be left at wherrymortuary.com.
