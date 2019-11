Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jean E. Clarke, 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Schenectady, NY passed away November 26, 2019. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, at First Lutheran Church, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences: bmlfh.com