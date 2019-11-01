October 30, 2019
Jean (Dainton) Muckel of Lincoln passed away on October 30, 2019. Jean's parents were William and Edna Dainton of Milford, NE. Jean majored in teacher education at Nebraska Wesleyan. She pledged Phi Mu Sorority while in college. Jean and Robert Muckel were married in 1958. Their two children, Brett and Jacqueline, were the love of her life. Jean taught elementary school for 35 years. The last 29 years she taught in Crete where she and her family lived for 45 years. She loved the United Methodist Church where she was active in various committees. She was also active in many community organizations including PEO, Wednesday Club and Beta Sigma Phi.
She is survived by her husband Robert, their two children, Brett and Jacqueline, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack.
Services will be held at 10 a.m.on Nov. 4 at the United Methodist Church in Crete. There will be no visitation, but graveside services will be held afterwards for family members. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Crete United Methodist Church or the Crete BackPack Program. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com