Jean Carol Patoka

December 23, 1927 - April 20, 2023

Jean Carol Patoka, of Lincoln, NE., passed away on April 20, 2023. Born December 23, 1927 to Harold and Antoinette (Andersen) Sigwalt in Milwaukee, WI. She earned her Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1949 and taught for one year in Madison before marrying her wonderful husband, Donald R. Patoka, in 1950. They met at the U of W after he had returned from serving during the war as a pilot instructor at Pensicola. After marriage, Jean taught music in LaGrange, IL. Don's occupation in pharmaceutical sales took them to Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before coming to Lincoln in 1958 with SMITH DORSEY (now NOVARTIS).

Jean was active in the music community here ever since. She taught piano 15 years, loved accompanying and parodying songs for friends, Westminster Church, Hillcrest Country Club golf skits, Friends of Lied Gala shows, 1997 City Mission 90th Birthday show, and numerous P.E.O. shows locally and nationally, often helping to raise money for the benefit of these organizations. Member of P.E.O. Chapter DX, Thursday Morning Musical Review, Sigma Alpha Iota, a co-founder of S.A.I.L. music Camp, and was camp accompanist and lyricist for over 30 years; served on Child Guidance and Community Playhouse Boards. An elder at Westminster Church, she sang in the choir for over 45 years. Moving to the Grand Lodge with Don in 2007, she played for 5 Sing-Alongs each year, five 4-piano Concerts with fellow Grand Lodge residents, and led a chorus in fun songs at their weekly Social Hours. It was her great joy to share her talents generously. Her many friends will miss her willing attitude, ready smile, and musical offerings.

Survivors include: daughters Carol Schieman, San Diego and Nancy Patoka, Lincoln; granddaughter, Kimberly and grandson, Jeffrey, both of San Diego; two nieces and families. She was predeceased by her parents, an infant son Dean, son, James Donald, son-in-law Greg Schieman, M.D., brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Marge Sigwalt of Sun City, AZ., niece Carrie Kuhel of Seattle, WA.

A memorial service will be held at the Grand Lodge on Thursday May 25 at 2:00 PM with Pastor LuRae Hallstrom officiating.

On Friday May 26, another service will be at Westminster Church at 11:00AM with Rev. Ellen Davis and Rev. Dr. Jimmy Shelbourn officiating. Private inurnment at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to S.A.I.L. Music Camp, Westminster Presbyterian Church or donor's choice; arrangements by Butherus-Maser & Love.

As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the stream. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.