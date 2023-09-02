Jean C. (Thomas) Parchen

August 6

Jean C. (Thomas) Parchen, 90, died August 6, 2023 at the Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, CO, from complications after surgeries to repair a broken ankle.

Jean was born on March 22, 1933 in Lincoln, NE. Jean graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. In 1954, she earned her degree from the University of Nebraska, where she was a Kappa Alpha Theta sister. Nebraska is where she made friends for life.

Though her heart always remained in Nebraska, Jean moved to Colorado and began work as a school teacher. She married Bill Parchen, also from Lincoln, and they soon started a family. After raising two children while working in the family business, Jean and Bill enjoyed golf and travel. After Bill's passing in 2007, Jean stayed active with her wonderful group of friends playing bridge and golf.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Parchen, her brother James Thomas, and many dear friends and relatives.

Jean's survivors include her son, Tom (Iris) of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughter, Cathie (Trey) Guymon of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Brian (Samantha) Guymon, Dana Guymon, and Joshua Parchen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 15 at South Suburban Golf Course in Centennial, CO. Internment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jean's name to their favorite charity.

Arrangements will be provided by Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.