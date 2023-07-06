Jean C. Lake

May 27, 1928 - July 4, 2023

Jean C. Lake, 95, of Lincoln passed away July 4, 2023. Born May 27, 1928, in Alvo, NE to Roy and J. Florence (Ingwersen) Co

atman.

Jean lived in her home for 70 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Jean loved to cook and her flowers.

Family members include her son Jim (Barb) Lake; daughter Barb Erb; grandchildren Nathan Lake and Jim Erb; great grandchildren Broderick Lake and Allie Erb; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband James and son David.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A Street.

No visitation.

Memorials to Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 or Donor's Choice.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com