March 10, 1926 - December 12, 2019

Jean Barney was born March 10, 1926, in Springfield, Nebraska to Glenn and Amy (Streight) Thiessen. She died on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Independence House, Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 93 years, 9 Months, and 2 days. Jean graduated from Ashland High School.

She married Wallace Barney on January 21, 1946 in Marysville, Kansas and to this union they raised a daughter Barbara. Jean worked for Woodman Accident and Life Insurance Company until retirement. She loved working on quilts, enjoyed her time with her quilting group, going to quilting conventions, and quilt trips.

Jean is survived by her daughter Barbara (John) Walter, and grandchildren Jay (Stacy) Walter, and Melissa (Jason) Kopecky. She was preceded in death by parents Glenn and Amy Thiessen, and her husband Wallace, brothers Wayne and Gordon and sister Donna (Thiessen) Lackey.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Chapel, 413 Elm Street, Louisville, Nebraska, with burial at Glendale Cemetery, rural Louisville, Nebraska. Her family suggest memorials to The Alzheimer's Association. No visitation or viewing. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com