August 11, 2020

Jean A. Hutchinson, 84, peacefully departed this life on August 11, 2020. Born in Elk Creek, NE to Herman V. and Velma O. (Bebensee) Kuhl.

Preceded in death by her parents, sisters JoAnn Woelber, Judy McCall, and Barbara M. Kuhl, husband Gene A. Hutchinson, husband Paul Beranek, brother-in-law Victor Steele. Left to cherish Jean's memory are her sister Joyce Gies, nieces Tammy Douglas, Dawn (Tom) Vontz, Dee Novacek (Scott Indgjer), nephews Brian Finney, Michael (Karen) Douglas, extended family, friends and all those she touched with her kind spirit.

To honor Jean, please share a smile with a stranger, be kind to animals and people, and focus on the good!

Cremation. No visitation. Celebration of Life: Monday, August 24, 2020 10:30 a.m., Lincoln Firefighter's Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane, Lincoln, NE. Lunch provided. Interment of ashes immediately following, Lincoln Memorial Park, Gate 2. Casual dress requested. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may left at trumpmemorials.com.

