You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean A. Hutchinson
View Comments

Jean A. Hutchinson

{{featured_button_text}}
Jean A. Hutchinson

August 11, 2020

Jean A. Hutchinson, 84, peacefully departed this life on August 11, 2020. Born in Elk Creek, NE to Herman V. and Velma O. (Bebensee) Kuhl.

Preceded in death by her parents, sisters JoAnn Woelber, Judy McCall, and Barbara M. Kuhl, husband Gene A. Hutchinson, husband Paul Beranek, brother-in-law Victor Steele. Left to cherish Jean's memory are her sister Joyce Gies, nieces Tammy Douglas, Dawn (Tom) Vontz, Dee Novacek (Scott Indgjer), nephews Brian Finney, Michael (Karen) Douglas, extended family, friends and all those she touched with her kind spirit.

To honor Jean, please share a smile with a stranger, be kind to animals and people, and focus on the good!

Cremation. No visitation. Celebration of Life: Monday, August 24, 2020 10:30 a.m., Lincoln Firefighter's Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane, Lincoln, NE. Lunch provided. Interment of ashes immediately following, Lincoln Memorial Park, Gate 2. Casual dress requested. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may left at trumpmemorials.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Hutchinson, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News