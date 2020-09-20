Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Jean A (Dallas) Hoefs, 78 Formerly of Lincoln, Born 02/18/42 in Burlington, WI to George and Ruth. Graduated from Lincoln High School 1959. Worked/Retired from Teledyne/ISCO after 27 years. Daughter Lori (Bernard) Muller, Grandchildren Garrett and Vicktorya; Sisters: Virginia Rekart, and Marlyn Salyer; Nieces/Nephews: Holly, Marcus and Marla. Preceded in death by husband Kenneth. Celebration of Life at later date. https://www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/189074/Jean-Hoefs/Denver-CO