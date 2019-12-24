Jayson Alan Grigsby, formerly of Lincoln, and Ohio, died Monday in NYC, He was a 1987 LNE grad and UNL student. The visual and performance arts were his passion and he plied his talents in theater as an actor and director. His many friends will remember his great humor and intellect and his kind and open heart. Jayson is survived by his parents, brother and extended family. Services TBD. Please, no flowers. Memorials to a cause or charity of your choice.