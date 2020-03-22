April 23, 1933 - March 19, 2020

Jay Schmidt, 86, of Lincoln passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2020. He was born April 23, 1933 to Sigfried and Calista (Dougherty) Schmidt, on a farm near Davey, Nebraska. Jay was a retired United Methodist minister having served many congregations in eastern Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by parents, sisters Helen Ehrlich, Georgia Stevens and brother, Keith. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara, daughter, Rachel (Jim) Garver, sons Philip and Michael (Brenda) and grandsons, Nicholas Deliyannis (fiancée, Melissa Butts), Andrew, Jarod and Tyler Schmidt.

Celebration of Life TBA. Memorials to Nebraskans for Peace or Sacred Winds Native American United Methodist Mission.

